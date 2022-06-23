Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Joe Wollacott has earned seven caps for Ghana and was named in the League Two Team of the Season last campaign

Charlton Athletic have signed Ghana goalkeeper Joe Wollacott on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old joins as a free agent after his contract expired at Swindon where he made 39 appearances last season and helped them to the League Two play-offs.

Wollacott is Charlton's third signing of the week after centre-half Eoghan O'Connell and full-back Mandela Egbo.

"You always have the ambition to play for such a high-profile club," he said. external-link

His arrival followed the departure of first-team coach Jason Euell earlier on Thursday.

