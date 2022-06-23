Close menu

Nick Pope: Newcastle United sign England goalkeeper from Burnley for an undisclosed fee

2022-06-23

Nick Pope
Nick Pope has made eight appearances for England since his debut in 2018

Newcastle United have signed England goalkeeper Nick Pope from relegated Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old moves to St James' Park on a four-year contract after spending six seasons at Turf Moor.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe called Pope "an exceptional Premier League and international-level goalkeeper".

"I'm very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position," Howe added.

Pope joined Burnley in 2016 when the club was newly promoted to the top flight and made 155 appearances, including playing 36 times last season.

He played an integral part in helping the club qualify for the Europa League during the 2017-18 campaign when the Clarets finished seventh.

Pope's England debut came in 2018 as a substitute against Costa Rica in a friendly. Then in March 2021 he became the first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in his first six appearances for England following a 2-0 win over Albania.

On his move to Newcastle, Pope said: "Now I'm here, I can't wait to get started.

"The deal has taken a couple of weeks to come to fruition, but it got over the line really quickly and I'm delighted to be here and I'm really looking forward to getting stuck into it."

Pope is Howe's second summer deal after the Magpies completed the signing of Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett for £15m on a four-year contract.

Newcastle open their Premier League campaign against promoted Nottingham Forest on 6 August at 15:00 BST.

Comments

Join the conversation

138 comments

  • Comment posted by krispa, today at 20:06

    Come on BBC, get it right - you mean Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have signed Nick Pope from Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 20:09

      Ceefax replied:
      Maybe the actually picked up on this from earlier HYS

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 20:11

    It seems that Eddie Howe is assembling a squad that he can mould into a team rather than doing the big buck headline grabbing super stars policy of some other clubs. I hope it works out for him and the club. From a none NUFC fan.

    • Reply posted by Raul, today at 20:14

      Raul replied:
      It’s the right approach. Liverpool try just to buy the league but City are successful because they develop players

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 20:02

    Great signing for Newcastle - from a Saints fan

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 20:16

      my thoughts replied:
      Don't sully Southamptons name

  • Comment posted by goonerjake, today at 20:06

    Good for the toon.
    Still won’t see much of him.
    That is all us away fans , as at st James your about 100 miles from the pitch 😂

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 20:28

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      Wait til they start playing home cup games in Riyadh.

  • Comment posted by ValeDan, today at 20:14

    Good keeper. Better than Pickford in my opinion, he can catch a cross for a start. Probably a little bit overlooked for England as he played for Burnley, maybe that selection snobbery will be over for him now.

    • Reply posted by whosdatdandare, today at 20:32

      whosdatdandare replied:
      Pickford is better with his feet (& that is saying something).
      But GK’s are the 11th outfield player…why did Pep get rid of Hart (Englands #1) for Ederson, or Klopp get rid of Karius, oh no that was a different reason.
      But nonetheless, Allison is good with his feet.

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, today at 20:03

    Dubravka and Darlow have been great, but Pope should now be a class above

  • Comment posted by Stumpo, today at 20:05

    Great signing, bargain price welcome to the toon

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 20:12

      kennycanuck replied:
      What was the price?

  • Comment posted by 60sChild, today at 20:03

    It will be great to see the Magpies up there mixing it with the big boys.

  • Comment posted by T on the wing, today at 20:05

    Putting the abhorrent source of Newcastle's finances to one side, they have made some very astute and frugal signings relative to Chelsea and Man City when they became absolutely minted

    • Reply posted by Aargh, today at 20:28

      Aargh replied:
      Abhorrent source of the finances - you mean oil? The same oil each and every one of us uses each and every day by way of fuel, heating, electricity and plastics etc?

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 20:01

    Good signing for Newcastle

  • Comment posted by Arsenalwillwintheleaguemarkmywords, today at 20:09

    Huge signing, I mean what is he 6'6?

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 20:24

    Pope is the best English keeper around in my view. Newcastle have recruited a top player and will no doubt strengthen their squad. To think Chelsea spent £70m on Kepa Newcastle have got Pope on a bargain if the £10m figure which has been mooted in the press is correct.

  • Comment posted by Stephen Usins Yeardley, today at 20:07

    A solid if perhaps not exciting signing. At least it's an indication we can attract players of international calibre, even if they might be considered fringe members of their country's squad.

    • Reply posted by Do it properly, today at 20:18

      Do it properly replied:
      Not exciting? He will save Newcastle's arse many times just like at Burnley. See his saves, some are unbelievable.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Macartney, today at 20:22

    Not a Toon fan but that looks like a really solid signing to me.

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 20:20

    The guy loves a relegation battle.

  • Comment posted by The Blue Golf Ball, today at 20:02

    Divine signing

  • Comment posted by James, today at 20:21

    Did the Saudi owners allow the Pope to go to Newcastle?

    Jesus might be following him (or is it the other way round surely)

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 20:20

    Great bit of business and at a bargain price if reports of £10m are to be believed.

  • Comment posted by MahaloNuiLoa, today at 20:28

    I'm not a TOON fan but when did all you complaining about human rites and blood money, get off your backsides and go out into the street protesting? When did you last write to your local MP and ask him to protest in Parliament? Yes, I guessed it. Never.

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 20:29

      my thoughts replied:
      No wrong. Have you?

  • Comment posted by thelantern1212, today at 20:28

    Is this an HYS on Newcastle buying a (really good) goalkeeper or recruitment day for Live at the Apollo?

