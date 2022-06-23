Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Peter Kioso scored four goals in 19 appearances for MK Dons during a loan spell last season

Rotherham United have signed defender Peter Kioso from fellow Championship side Luton Town on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old joined the Hatters from Hartlepool United in 2020 and made 22 appearances for the club.

During his time at Kenilworth Road, he had spells on loan with Bolton Wanderers, Northampton and MK Dons.

He played 19 times for Luton last term as he helped them to a place in the 2021-22 Championship play-offs.

