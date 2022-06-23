Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Sam McClelland has yet to play a senior game for Chelsea but played for their U23s against Exeter in the Papa Johns Trophy last season

Barrow have signed Northern Ireland centre-back Sam McClelland on a season-long loan from Chelsea and re-signed Richie Bennett from Sutton United.

McClelland, 20, turned professional at Chelsea in 2019 and has made 11 Premier League appearances.

He has also made his senior debut for Northern Ireland in a friendly against Ukraine in June 2021.

Striker Bennett, 31, previously played for Barrow in 2016-17, scoring 16 goals in 47 matches.

"We are excited to have [Sam] as part of the group and help continue his development," said boss Pete Wild.

"Richie is a player I have known for many years, both personally and professionally. His drive and desire to make the Football League is a massive part of why I am excited to work with him."

