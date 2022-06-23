Tyrese Shade: Swindon Town sign ex-Leicester winger on two-year contract
Last updated on .From the section Swindon
Swindon Town have signed former Leicester City winger Tyrese Shade on a two-year deal.
Shade, 22, joined Leicester's academy in 2017 but did not make a first-team appearance for the club before confirming his departure in May.
He spent last season on loan at Walsall and played 39 times in League Two, scoring twice.
"It's a great feeling to sign for Swindon Town," Shade told the club website.
"There's a really good feel around this club and I can't wait to get started.
"Having played against the club last season, I was really impressed by their fast attacking football and I really want to be a part of that."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.