Former player Euell held a number of coaching roles at Charlton during his nine years at the club

Charlton Athletic first-team coach Jason Euell has left his role with the League One club.

Former player Euell was appointed in April 2021 having spent eight years coaching the Addicks' under-21s and then under-23 side.

The 45-year-old was Charlton's record signing in 2001 when he joined from Wimbledon for £4.75m.

He spent six seasons with the team over two spells, making 171 appearances, and won three caps for Jamaica.

Euell was made assistant manager in October to Johnnie Jackson, following the departure of Nigel Adkins as boss. However, Jackson left the club in May only six months after being permanently appointed, with Ben Garner recently taking over.

"Charlton has played a huge role in my life and I've always tried to give back as much as it has given me over the years," Euell said external-link .

"But a football club is only ever as good as the people working in it and I've been lucky to work with some exceptional people since I re-joined in 2011.

"Whilst it's hard to leave such a great club, I am excited for what the future holds as I take the next step in my coaching career."