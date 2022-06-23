Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Mouhamed Niang made 34 appearances for Alloa Athletic during a loan spell with the club last season

Hartlepool United have signed midfielder Mouhamed Niang from Scottish side Partick Thistle.

The 22-year-old joined Partick's first team in 2020 having come through their reserves and had spells on loan at Cumnock and Montrose.

He made 22 appearances for Partick in the 2020-21 season before spending last season on loan at Alloa Athletic.

"I am here to work hard and be a part of the great culture Paul [Hartley] is building here," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.