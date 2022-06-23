Carabao Cup and Papa Johns Trophy: Derby County to face Mansfield Town in both competitions
Derby will take on former boss Nigel Clough's Mansfield in two English Football League competitions next term having been drawn against them in the Carabao Cup and Papa Johns Trophy.
The financially-troubled Rams make up northern group F along with Mansfield, Grimsby and Manchester City Under-21s in the trophy.
They will also face the Stags in the Carabao Cup first round in August.
The 35 first-round games are scheduled for the week beginning 8 August.
Elsewhere in the Carabao Cup, newly-promoted Stockport County travel to Harrogate Town on their return to the EFL after an 11-year absence, while fellow National League promotion winners Grimsby Town welcome Crewe Alexandra.
Bolton Wanderers face off against local rivals Salford City and Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland meet again after their League One play-off semi-final last season, while Ipswich Town take on nearby Colchester United.
Premier League clubs, along with EFL newcomers Burnley and Watford, will enter the competition at the second-round stage.
Northern Section
Blackburn Rovers v Hartlepool United
Harrogate Town v Stockport County
Bolton Wanderers v Salford City
Morecambe v Stoke City
Blackpool v Barrow
West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United
Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland
Grimsby Town v Crewe Alexandra
Mansfield Town v Derby County
Accrington Stanley v Tranmere Rovers
Middlesbrough v Barnsley
Bradford City v Hull City
Rochdale v Burton Albion
Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City
Huddersfield Town v Preston North End
Shrewsbury Town v Carlisle United
Port Vale v Rotherham United
Fleetwood Town v Wigan Athletic
Southern Section
Norwich City v Birmingham City
Coventry City v Bristol City
Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers
Cardiff City v Portsmouth
Charlton Athletic v Queens Park Rangers
Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers
Walsall v Swindon Town
Ipswich Town v Colchester United
Luton Town v Newport County
Reading v Stevenage
Plymouth Argyle v Peterborough United
AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham
Cheltenham Town v Exeter City
MK Dons v Sutton United
Forest Green Rovers v Leyton Orient
Cambridge United v Millwall
Oxford United v Swansea City
Papa Johns Trophy draw
In the Papa Johns Trophy, last season's finalists Sutton United face Chelsea Under-21s after 16 Premier League development squads were drawn in the competition.
Holders Rotherham are no longer eligible for the tournament after they secured promotion to the Championship.
Stockport face Wolves Under-21s in their first appearance in the trophy since returning to the EFL.
Liverpool's under-21s are in the same group as Accrington Stanley, Rochdale and Salford City, while Barrow, Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town will face Manchester United's U21s.
The 48 English Football League clubs from League One and League Two were previously divided into northern and southern divisions.
The competition, which is regionalised until the quarter-finals, begins on 31 August. The top two teams from each group qualify for the knock-out stage.
Northern groups
Group A: Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United, Morecambe, Everton U21s
Group B: Bolton Wanderers, Crewe Alexandra, Tranmere Rovers, Leeds United U21s
Group C: Port Vale, Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s
Group D: Accrington Stanley, Rochdale, Salford City, Liverpool U21s
Group E: Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Lincoln City, Newcastle United U21s
Group F: Derby County, Grimsby Town, Mansfield Town, Manchester City U21s
Group G: Barrow, Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town, Manchester United U21s
Group H: Bradford City, Burton Albion, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City U21s
Southern groups
Group A: Charlton Athletic, Colchester United, Gillingham, Brighton & Hove Albion U21s
Group B: AFC Wimbledon, Crawley Town, Portsmouth, Aston Villa U21s
Group C: Cheltenham Town, MK Dons, Walsall, West Ham United U21s
Group D: Peterborough United, Stevenage, Wycombe Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur U21s
Group E: Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Swindon Town, Crystal Palace U21s
Group F: Exeter City, Forest Green Rovers, Newport County, Southampton U21s
Group G: Oxford United, Leyton Orient, Sutton United, Chelsea U21s
Group H: Cambridge United, Ipswich Town, Northampton Town, Arsenal U21s
