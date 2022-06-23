Last updated on .From the section Football

Derby County reached the second-round stage of the Carabao Cup last season

Derby will take on former boss Nigel Clough's Mansfield in two English Football League competitions next term having been drawn against them in the Carabao Cup and Papa Johns Trophy.

The financially-troubled Rams make up northern group F along with Mansfield, Grimsby and Manchester City Under-21s in the trophy.

They will also face the Stags in the Carabao Cup first round in August.

The 35 first-round games are scheduled for the week beginning 8 August.

Elsewhere in the Carabao Cup, newly-promoted Stockport County travel to Harrogate Town on their return to the EFL after an 11-year absence, while fellow National League promotion winners Grimsby Town welcome Crewe Alexandra.

Bolton Wanderers face off against local rivals Salford City and Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland meet again after their League One play-off semi-final last season, while Ipswich Town take on nearby Colchester United.

Premier League clubs, along with EFL newcomers Burnley and Watford, will enter the competition at the second-round stage.

Northern Section

Blackburn Rovers v Hartlepool United

Harrogate Town v Stockport County

Bolton Wanderers v Salford City

Morecambe v Stoke City

Blackpool v Barrow

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland

Grimsby Town v Crewe Alexandra

Mansfield Town v Derby County

Accrington Stanley v Tranmere Rovers

Middlesbrough v Barnsley

Bradford City v Hull City

Rochdale v Burton Albion

Doncaster Rovers v Lincoln City

Huddersfield Town v Preston North End

Shrewsbury Town v Carlisle United

Port Vale v Rotherham United

Fleetwood Town v Wigan Athletic

Southern Section

Norwich City v Birmingham City

Coventry City v Bristol City

Northampton Town v Wycombe Wanderers

Cardiff City v Portsmouth

Charlton Athletic v Queens Park Rangers

Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers

Walsall v Swindon Town

Ipswich Town v Colchester United

Luton Town v Newport County

Reading v Stevenage

Plymouth Argyle v Peterborough United

AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham

Cheltenham Town v Exeter City

MK Dons v Sutton United

Forest Green Rovers v Leyton Orient

Cambridge United v Millwall

Oxford United v Swansea City

Papa Johns Trophy draw

EFL Trophy holders Rotherham were promoted to the Championship at the end of last season and are no longer eligible to compete

In the Papa Johns Trophy, last season's finalists Sutton United face Chelsea Under-21s after 16 Premier League development squads were drawn in the competition.

Holders Rotherham are no longer eligible for the tournament after they secured promotion to the Championship.

Stockport face Wolves Under-21s in their first appearance in the trophy since returning to the EFL.

Liverpool's under-21s are in the same group as Accrington Stanley, Rochdale and Salford City, while Barrow, Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town will face Manchester United's U21s.

The 48 English Football League clubs from League One and League Two were previously divided into northern and southern divisions.

The competition, which is regionalised until the quarter-finals, begins on 31 August. The top two teams from each group qualify for the knock-out stage.

Northern groups

Group A: Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United, Morecambe, Everton U21s

Group B: Bolton Wanderers, Crewe Alexandra, Tranmere Rovers, Leeds United U21s

Group C: Port Vale, Shrewsbury Town, Stockport County, Wolverhampton Wanderers U21s

Group D: Accrington Stanley, Rochdale, Salford City, Liverpool U21s

Group E: Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Lincoln City, Newcastle United U21s

Group F: Derby County, Grimsby Town, Mansfield Town, Manchester City U21s

Group G: Barrow, Carlisle United, Fleetwood Town, Manchester United U21s

Group H: Bradford City, Burton Albion, Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City U21s

Southern groups

Group A: Charlton Athletic, Colchester United, Gillingham, Brighton & Hove Albion U21s

Group B: AFC Wimbledon, Crawley Town, Portsmouth, Aston Villa U21s

Group C: Cheltenham Town, MK Dons, Walsall, West Ham United U21s

Group D: Peterborough United, Stevenage, Wycombe Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur U21s

Group E: Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Swindon Town, Crystal Palace U21s

Group F: Exeter City, Forest Green Rovers, Newport County, Southampton U21s

Group G: Oxford United, Leyton Orient, Sutton United, Chelsea U21s

Group H: Cambridge United, Ipswich Town, Northampton Town, Arsenal U21s