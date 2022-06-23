Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Harry Lennon played for Charlton, Cambridge, Gillingham and Southend before joining Wrexham

Wrexham defender Harry Lennon has signed a new contract which will keep him at the National League club until the summer of 2023.

Lennon, 27, made 17 league appearances last season having joined from Southend United in July 2021.

However, the former Charlton player's campaign was curtailed by a back injury which needed surgery.

"I'm pleased Harry's deal has been agreed," said Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson.

"As we saw prior to his injury, he's an excellent player and we want to give him every chance to get back and be part of next season."

Lennon's contract includes the option of a further 12 months.

His most recent appearance was in February, and Wrexham say he is still working towards a return to action.