Striker Bojan Miovski is Aberdeen's second signing from MTK Budapest this summer

North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski has signed for Aberdeen on a four-year deal from MTK Budapest.

The 22-year-old, who cost an undisclosed fee, follows Ylber Ramadani who moved from the Hungarian top-flight club to Pittodrie earlier this month.

Miovski has 10 caps and netted 19 times in 60 games for MTK.

Manager Jim Goodwin said Aberdeen "fought off some stiff competition" to secure the signing, his fifth new recruit this summer.

Goodwin added: "He's a striker with all the key attributes needed to be a success in the Scottish Premiership.

"He's got pace, power and fantastic movement which enables him to get numerous goalscoring opportunities on a consistent basis.

"He'll be 23 tomorrow but is already highly regarded within the national set-up of North Macedonia who were very unfortunate not to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar this year."

