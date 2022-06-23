Last updated on .From the section Football

Steve Cook has twice won promotion to the Premier League - most recently last month with Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook has become the new owner of Sussex non-league side Westfield.

The club finished 11th in the 11th-tier Mid-Sussex Premier League last season and are based just north of Hastings.

The 31-year-old began his career at nearby Brighton and Hove Albion before spending a decade at Bournemouth.

He helped the Cherries get promoted to the Premier League before joining Forest in January and helping them win the Championship play-offs.

Hastings-born Cook told the club's Twitter page: external-link "Delighted to get this over the line.

"The idea fitted with my current ambitions and looking to help local football."

The club was formed in 1911 and have mainly played their matches at county level in Sussex.

"I've known Steve a long time, and this has been a long few months of talks that have brought us to this point," said Westfield chairman Jack Stapley.

"It's a fantastic time to be involved with the club that now has six adult teams and eight youth teams, a new ground happening and a chance to kick the club onto bigger things.

"Steve matches the ambition of the club and can't wait to get started."