Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Celtic, Dundee Utd
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, whose contract has a year remaining, is subject of an £8m offer from Sevilla according to reports in Spain. (Sun)
Aberdeen want to sign Hearts striker Liam Boyce but face competition from Ipswich Town for the 31-year-old Northern Ireland international. (Scottish Sun)
Argentine left-back Alexandro Bernabei is set to arrive in Scotland before the end of the week to complete his medical ahead of the 21-year-old signing five-year contract with Celtic in a near £4m transfer from Lanus, according to a report in his homeland. (Daily Record)
Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Alfa Semedo will not be joining Celtic despite having been strongly linked with a loan move to the Scottish champions this summer. (Football Scotland)
Connor Barron, the 19-year-old midfielder who broke into the Aberdeen first team last season, has emerged as a target for Serie A clubs Bologna and Sassuolo while Celtic are also tracking the Scotland Under-21 international who the Pittodrie club want to secure on a new contract. (Daily Record)
Fenerbahce are set to battle Celtic for the signature of Vinicius Souza after the Turkish club submitted a £4.3m offer, but Belgian second-tier side Lommel reportedly want nearly double that for the 23-year-old midfielder. (Yeni Safak)
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar is "very confident" that Hearts will have to pay compensation for defender Lewis Neilson, who left Tannadice this summer to sign a three-year deal deal at Tynecastle, with the issue set to go to an SPFL tribunal. (Scotsman)
Aberdeen's pursuit of 22-year-old North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski, whose present club, MTK Budapest, were relegated from Hungarian top flight, has hit a hurdle. (Press & Journal)
Midfielder Jorge Grant has verbally agreed a deal with Hearts and will become the club's next signing when he negotiates his exit from Peterborough United. (Sun)
Rangers are being heavily linked with a move for Ivan Lepinjica, having twice been in the market before for the Croat, but they face competition from Grasshoppers Zurich for the 24-year-old Rijeka midfielder. (Scottish Daily Express)
New Hartlepool boss Paul Hartley is set to sign frozen-out Rangers winger Jake Hastie on a permanent deal. (Football Scotland)