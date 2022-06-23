Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, whose contract has a year remaining, is subject of an £8m offer from Sevilla according to reports in Spain. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen want to sign Hearts striker Liam Boyce but face competition from Ipswich Town for the 31-year-old Northern Ireland international. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Argentine left-back Alexandro Bernabei is set to arrive in Scotland before the end of the week to complete his medical ahead of the 21-year-old signing five-year contract with Celtic in a near £4m transfer from Lanus, according to a report in his homeland. (Daily Record) external-link

Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Alfa Semedo will not be joining Celtic despite having been strongly linked with a loan move to the Scottish champions this summer. (Football Scotland) external-link

Connor Barron, the 19-year-old midfielder who broke into the Aberdeen first team last season, has emerged as a target for Serie A clubs Bologna and Sassuolo while Celtic are also tracking the Scotland Under-21 international who the Pittodrie club want to secure on a new contract. (Daily Record) external-link

Fenerbahce are set to battle Celtic for the signature of Vinicius Souza after the Turkish club submitted a £4.3m offer, but Belgian second-tier side Lommel reportedly want nearly double that for the 23-year-old midfielder. (Yeni Safak) external-link

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar is "very confident" that Hearts will have to pay compensation for defender Lewis Neilson, who left Tannadice this summer to sign a three-year deal deal at Tynecastle, with the issue set to go to an SPFL tribunal. (Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen's pursuit of 22-year-old North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski, whose present club, MTK Budapest, were relegated from Hungarian top flight, has hit a hurdle. (Press & Journal) external-link

Midfielder Jorge Grant has verbally agreed a deal with Hearts and will become the club's next signing when he negotiates his exit from Peterborough United. (Sun) external-link

Rangers are being heavily linked with a move for Ivan Lepinjica, having twice been in the market before for the Croat, but they face competition from Grasshoppers Zurich for the 24-year-old Rijeka midfielder. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link