Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Paul McGinn triggered the new deal after playing 34 times for Hibs last season

Paul McGinn has signed for Motherwell - only 20 days after triggering a one-year contract extension with Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian.

Hibs announced that the 31-year-old right-back had left for his one-year deal at Fir Park "by mutual consent".

It comes on the same day the Edinburgh club sold goalkeeper Matt Macey to Luton Town as new manager Lee Johnson reshapes his squad.

McGinn said: "It was important to me to be playing regularly."

Hibs explained that the new deal for McGinn, who had joined the Edinburgh club from St Mirren in 2020, had been a direct consequence of his 34 appearances last season.

"I'm really pleased to get this sorted and glad that Hibs were helpful in getting this over the line, as these things can sometimes drag on," he told the Easter Road club's website.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander told his club website: "I feel we've brought in a talented and motivated player whose character and experience will be very important to us."

McGinn, who made his Scotland debut as a substitute in a 1-0 win over Austria in September, becomes Well's second summer signing after midfielder Blair Spittal arrived from Ross County.

Macey was allowed to leave Hibs after the arrival of David Marshall following the former Scotland goalkeeper's exit from Queens Park Rangers.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.