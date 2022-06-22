James Gibbons: Port Vale right-back signs for Bristol Rovers until 2024
Bristol Rovers have signed defender James Gibbons from Port Vale on a deal until 2024.
Gibbons, 24, progressed through the Valiants' academy having joined the club aged 11.
The right-back made his first-team debut in 2017 and went on to play 111 times for Port Vale.
Gibbons turned down the offer of a new deal to join Bristol Rovers, who were promoted along with Port Vale to League One next season.
"Although they offered me a new deal, I was looking for a fresh challenge," Gibbons said.
"I played at The Mem last season - in Vale's 2-1 win against nine men - and, as well as the driving rain, I remember what a great atmosphere there was."
