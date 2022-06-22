Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Lynden Gooch made his debut for Sunderland in August 2015

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch has signed a new two-year deal.

The 26-year-old USA international made 45 appearances in 2021-22 as the Black Cats won promotion back to the Championship.

"This is important for my family and I because this is our home," Gooch told the club website. external-link

"I've been here for 10 years as a professional and I'm really pleased that we are all going to be here for another two years."