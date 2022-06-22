Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Callum Morton started last season on loan at Fleetwood before ending it with Championship side Peterborough

Fleetwood have signed West Brom striker Callum Morton for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old had a successful loan spell with the Cod Army in the first half of the 2021-22 season, scoring seven goals in 22 appearances.

"Callum is a fantastic player who has impressed not only the staff here in the past but also the fans," boss Scott Brown told the club website. external-link

"He wants to be here, and we wanted him, so it worked out perfectly."

