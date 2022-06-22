Close menu

Gareth Bale: Wales captain's representatives hold talks with Cardiff City

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale won the Champions League five times during his time in Madrid

Cardiff City have held talks with Gareth Bale's representatives as they step up their efforts to sign the out-of-contract Wales captain.

Bale, 32, is available on a free transfer having left Real Madrid.

His representatives have confirmed to BBC Sport Wales that they are in negotiations with Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman.

However, the deal is not yet done and Bale's agents are also "still in talks with lots of other clubs".

Five-time Champions League winner Bale has been linked with a move to a Major League Soccer team in the United States, as well as a return to Tottenham.

As improbable as dropping down to the Championship might seem for a man who joined Real Madrid for a then world-record fee of £85m in 2013, Cardiff are a realistic option.

Bale was born and raised in Cardiff and his primary focus is leading Wales in their first World Cup since 1958 later this year.

Cardiff share a training ground with the Football Association of Wales, which would allow Bale to continue working closely with Wales' medical and fitness staff.

His family still live in the Welsh capital and then there is the theory Bale might be able to be more selective with which games he plays for Cardiff - as opposed to a Premier League team - in preparation for the finals in Qatar.

At Real, Bale earned £600,000 per week, more than the weekly wage bill of Cardiff's entire first-team squad.

But according to those close to the forward, money is not the most important factor with Wales' World Cup campaign, which begins in November, in mind.

Comments

Join the conversation

187 comments

  • Comment posted by john, today at 16:28

    I hope he signs for Cardiff. It would be a pleasure to finally see a player realise that he has plenty of money and so can turn out for the team he supports rather than whoever is willing to pay him the most.

    • Reply posted by Eunesta, today at 16:38

      Eunesta replied:
      what he said ^

  • Comment posted by indy3050, today at 16:39

    If I were him I’d do a 6 month stint at Cardiff as prep for the World Cup and then In January I’d be off to the states for a 2.5 year gig.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 16:57

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Hopefully not all professional footballers think like you.

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 16:24

    If he joins Cardiff it’s likely going to be until January just to keep him match fit for the World Cup. But if it benefits all parties, why not? Feel he still has enough to offer at a top club if he has the motivation though.

    • Reply posted by The Zeppelin, today at 16:45

      The Zeppelin replied:
      He doesn't want to risk not getting selected like his last year with Madrid. He needs to play every week and Cardiff will undoubtedly offer him that.

  • Comment posted by 4291, today at 16:19

    Great for Bale, Wales & Cardiff, bring it on🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:00

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Would be great if Bale could spend a couple of seasons playing for the club thwt he actually supports. Not many players get this opportunity.
      When he looks back on this years from now, the memories will be priceless.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:45

    As he’s keen on golf he could join the LIV tour and earn a few Bob.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 17:07

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      I saw a post, when he joined spurs on loan last season, that said his wages put him something like 6th/7th best earning golfer of the year.

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 16:25

    Give something back to the fans of his home city's club, Gaz. Be nice if he went but I'm not sure it'll happen.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 17:24

      cb replied:
      Be gr8 if it happened for Cardiff.... BUT.... actually getting Bale on the pitch for more than a game a month even on a 1/4 of his salary is a stretch...! Wish him well, fantastic talent, but never really saw him enough. Cardiff, get on a 'pay & display' contract....!

  • Comment posted by craw19, today at 17:03

    Very expensive house at the end of my road in Whitchurch, Cardiff just snapped up. Has a home gym. He's coming!

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 16:38

    If he does sign for Cardiff it does prove that there's at least one footballer who thinks there's more to life than money.....

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 16:42

      Origo replied:
      Of course there is once you a very very multi millionaire many times over, like Sinatra once said " I've tried being rich and tried being poor but rich is far better"

  • Comment posted by CarelessMemories, today at 16:35

    Having earned over £30m a season at Real, plus endorsements, he must have a few hundred million stashed way so l I think he could really afford to play for nothing in his twilight years. Give something back. But will he really want to live in South Wales again, as nice as it is (and I love it), but a warmer climate might be more his thing.

    • Reply posted by Pete Barrett, today at 16:40

      Pete Barrett replied:
      27C in Cardiff today!

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 16:24

    Shame the way the last couple of years went for him at Madrid. If he had left Madrid after that overhead kick against liverpool in CL final he would have been a hero. Whatever happened the last few years kind of stained his time there. Not sure if he or ZZ was to blame. Best days behind him. Proud Welshman but not sure he has the stomach or desire for the grind of weekly club football

    • Reply posted by HaveWeSettledtheScoreNowMo, today at 16:38

      HaveWeSettledtheScoreNowMo replied:
      How could Zidane be to blame for Bale's consistent lack of commitment in matches, his consistent injuries, and his contempt for his employers and the fans who paid his €34 million gross salary?

      To imply that Zidane had anything to do with Bale's decline, which promptly began after signing his contract extension, is to say that you are completely ignorant of the situation.

      Bale is a waster.

  • Comment posted by Indefatigable Spirit, today at 16:22

    " money is not the most important factor" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by The Zeppelin, today at 16:46

      The Zeppelin replied:
      You lap up everything the press tells you. Don't be so simple. Learn to think for yourself.

  • Comment posted by Loveislandxxx, today at 17:24

    In this order....
    1. Me.
    2. Me.
    3. Me.

    • Reply posted by Bluebeard, today at 17:26

      Bluebeard replied:
      That's patently obvious from your post.

  • Comment posted by who cares, today at 16:54

    Very good move for Cardiff and am sure it fits in with Bale life balance, what better than to be king of a club on home soil, good luck to Cardiff and Bale, with Bale Cardiff will step up to Prem league, so don’t wish them too much luck against my team Brentford.

  • Comment posted by Mark1960, today at 16:40

    Good luck to him and Cardiff if he goes! Handy for Celtic Manor also :-)!

    • Reply posted by Court road, today at 16:47

      Court road replied:
      He might fancy a change, Bryn Meadows Blackwood is a option!

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 16:18

    I predicted this a couple of years ago. Of course, I didn't put a bet on it. He's taking a risk though, because every dirty clogger in the Division will want to kick him off the park.

    • Reply posted by Stealth Tax BBC, today at 16:23

      Stealth Tax BBC replied:
      Kicking someone on the bench is an instant red card.

  • Comment posted by sCrivLa, today at 17:25

    Hardly his fault Real Madrid gave him such a ludicrously eye-watering contract. No normal sane person would turn down a 5 year £600,000 a week contract.

    Real Madrid fans should blame their recruitment team and board of directors more than they blame Bale for his time there, because any straight-thinking person would have done exactly the same as he did.

  • Comment posted by theredfox, today at 17:24

    Bale was paid £600k a week, he certainly did not earn it .

  • Comment posted by raggedtrouseredphilanthropist, today at 17:11

    Bale will not be coming to CCFC.

  • Comment posted by oboe, today at 17:04

    Weekly wage: unlimited flattery and a few golf balls. That should do it.

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 16:30

    Nowhere near the great player he most definitely was can still do a good job ,but fitness is the problem he has to pick his games⚽️⚽️⚽️

    • Reply posted by Eunesta, today at 16:38

      Eunesta replied:
      With all due respect .....Isn't that what age does?

