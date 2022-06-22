Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Sonny Hilton also spent time on loan with Finnish side TPS Turku in 2021

Carlisle United have signed midfielder Sonny Hilton on a season-long loan from Premier League side Fulham.

The 21-year-old joined the Cottagers from Tranmere Rovers as an under-16 player and has progressed at the club.

Hilton was part of the team that won the Premier League 2 Division 2 title last term whilst with their under-23s.

"I like young, hungry and talented footballers and I want that type of player in the building," boss Paul Simpson told the club website.

