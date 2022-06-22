Close menu

Sonny Hilton: Carlisle United sign midfielder on loan from Premier League side Fulham

Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Sonny Hilton also spent time on loan with Finnish side TPS Turku in 2021
Sonny Hilton also spent time on loan with Finnish side TPS Turku in 2021

Carlisle United have signed midfielder Sonny Hilton on a season-long loan from Premier League side Fulham.

The 21-year-old joined the Cottagers from Tranmere Rovers as an under-16 player and has progressed at the club.

Hilton was part of the team that won the Premier League 2 Division 2 title last term whilst with their under-23s.

"I like young, hungry and talented footballers and I want that type of player in the building," boss Paul Simpson told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC