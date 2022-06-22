Sonny Hilton: Carlisle United sign midfielder on loan from Premier League side Fulham
Last updated on .From the section Carlisle
Carlisle United have signed midfielder Sonny Hilton on a season-long loan from Premier League side Fulham.
The 21-year-old joined the Cottagers from Tranmere Rovers as an under-16 player and has progressed at the club.
Hilton was part of the team that won the Premier League 2 Division 2 title last term whilst with their under-23s.
"I like young, hungry and talented footballers and I want that type of player in the building," boss Paul Simpson told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.