Danny Hylton scored 54 league goals during his six years with Luton Town

Forward Danny Hylton says he joined Northampton Town because he does not want his career to "fizzle out".

The 33-year-old opted to drop two divisions after helping Luton Town reach the Championship play-offs.

He has scored 145 goals during his career, 62 for the Hatters, and played in five promotion-winning sides.

"I didn't want to go somewhere and just be happy to turn up every day, I wanted to be part of something special," Hylton told BBC Radio Northampton.

Hylton revealed that he first spoke to Cobblers boss Jon Brady in January about a possible move to Sixfields, but decided to stay with Luton until the end of the season.

"I originally touched base with the gaffer then. I was aware how well they were doing at the time and it was something I kept an eye on," he said.

Northampton eventually finished fourth in League Two, missing out on automatic promotion on goal difference, and lost to Mansfield in the play-off semi-finals.

"It was a case of speaking to the gaffer when the season ended and going over what he'd said before, but I got a great vibe off him when I first spoke to him and I knew it was something I wanted to be part of," Hylton added.

"Football is a short career and it's really important for me to never want to be content at being somewhere in mid-table and not striving to achieve something.

"I've been involved in a few promotions and near-misses and that doesn't change now, my role here is to try and improve the team, use my experience, my nous, and everything that I know to try and help the club achieve promotion."