Isaac Hutchinson is the 11th player to sign for Walsall this summer

Walsall have signed Derby midfielder Isaac Hutchinson on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old made four appearances for the Rams after joining from Southend in October 2020.

He ended last season on loan at League Two Crawley, scoring twice in 19 appearances.

"He's at the right age, he's hungry and is a player that I'm excited to be working with and help progress his career," boss Michael Flynn told the club website. external-link

