Sheff Wed

Massimo Luongo made 30 appearances in 2021-22

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, midfielder Massimo Luongo and winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have all rejected new deals.

The three will become free agents when their contracts end on 30 June.

Wildsmith, 26, came through the club's academy and made 89 appearances.

Australia international Luongo, 29, made 73 appearances after joining from QPR in August 2019, while Mendez-Laing, 30, joined as a free agent in November last year and played 19 times.