Lee Burge has not played a league game for Sunderland since August last year

Northampton Town have agreed to sign goalkeeper Lee Burge on a two-year contract following his release by Championship club Sunderland.

The 29-year-old moved to Sunderland from Coventry City in 2019 and made 66 appearances for the club.

Burge played nine games in 2021-22, the last in a 5-1 Carabao Cup defeat by Premier League giants Arsenal.

"Lee is a quality addition and we are delighted to be able to bring him to the club," said boss Jon Brady.

"There was a lot of interest in his services, as you would expect for a keeper of his experience and quality, and we are delighted we have been able to fend off that interest.

"To be able to bring the League One Team of the Season keeper from 2021 to Sixfields is an excellent piece of business and a real coup for the club and his arrival is another key target in place."

Burge is Northampton's fourth summer signing, following Danny Hylton, Ryan Haynes and Ben Fox and he will complete the move on 1 July after his Sunderland contract expires.

