Georgia Walters joined Liverpool in September 2021

Wales forward Georgia Walters has signed a new one-year contract with Sheffield United.

Walters, 29, joined the club in January from Liverpool and started every game in the second half of last season.

She has also played for Blackburn Rovers, Tranmere Rovers, Reading and Swindon Town.

"I'm looking forward to the new campaign, I feel confident and settled and I know I have so much more to give," Walters said.

Blades head coach Neil Redfearn believes there is plenty more to come from Walters, who has impressed on the right wing for the FA Women's Championship club.

"The big thing with Georgia is she came in and gave us balance and understanding," he said.

"She can be a target player, holds up the ball well and gave us a different dimension out wide.

"She's got great physicality and technically a great range to her passing. She presses well, she has a real variety of abilities and it's great to have her back this season."