League Two fixtures: Your club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 season

Last updated on .From the section League Two

The League Two fixtures for 2022-23 have been released.

Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.

AFC Wimbledon

Barrow

Bradford City

Carlisle United

Colchester United

Crawley Town

Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster Rovers

Gillingham

Grimsby Town

Harrogate Town

Hartlepool United

Leyton Orient

Mansfield Town

Newport County

Northampton Town

Rochdale

Salford City

Stevenage

Stockport County

Sutton United

Swindon Town

Tranmere Rovers

Walsall

