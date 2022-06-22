Last updated on .From the section QPR

Albert Adomah featured 33 times in the Championship for QPR last season and scored twice

Winger Albert Adomah has signed a new two-year contract extension with Queen's Park Rangers.

Adomah, 34, joined the Championship club in the summer of 2020 from Nottingham Forest.

The former Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa right-winger has made 72 appearances for QPR since then, scoring four goals.

"He's a big QPR fan and he brings real personality into the group," said manager Michael Beale.

"He had a really positive season last year so we are delighted."