Albert Adomah: Winger signs two-year QPR contract

Winger Albert Adomah playing for QPR in the Championship
Albert Adomah featured 33 times in the Championship for QPR last season and scored twice

Winger Albert Adomah has signed a new two-year contract extension with Queen's Park Rangers.

Adomah, 34, joined the Championship club in the summer of 2020 from Nottingham Forest.

The former Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Aston Villa right-winger has made 72 appearances for QPR since then, scoring four goals.

"He's a big QPR fan and he brings real personality into the group," said manager Michael Beale.

"He had a really positive season last year so we are delighted."

