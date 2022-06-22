Close menu

Raphinha: Arsenal make bid for Leeds playmaker but offer expected to be rejected

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Raphinha scores from the penalty spot against Brentford
Raphinha joined Leeds from Rennes in 2020 for £17m plus add-ons

Arsenal have made a bid for Leeds United playmaker Raphinha.

It is understood to be the first formal offer Leeds have received for the Brazil forward, who scored 11 Premier League goals last season.

However, sources say the offer falls far below their valuation and is certain to be rejected.

The 25-year-old, who joined Leeds from Rennes in 2020, has attracted interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

It is felt he would prefer to join Barcelona if the prospect materialised, but it is not known whether the Spanish giants will have the finances to do a deal.

He has scored 17 goals in 60 Premier League appearances for the West Yorkshire club - who would like to keep the player - including the crucial opener from the penalty spot in their final game of last season when they won at Brentford to preserve their top-flight status.

Meanwhile, it is understood Leeds are still to receive an official approach from Manchester City for England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips' Elland Road future has been the subject of intense debate since the end of the season.

And while Leeds would like Phillips to sign a new contract to remain with his boyhood club, they are prepared for City to declare their interest and understand it would be tough for the 26-year-old to turn the offer down when it eventually comes.

  • Comment posted by Cliche121, today at 12:26

    Side before self — every time,” Billy Bremner's legendary words. As a fan since 67, the sale of Philips and Raphinha presents the Club with an opportunity to become a "side". £110M ensures we don't have to rely on two gifted players, but a gifted side, a strong squad capable of missing injuries. As for KP and Raph, this about "self". There is life beyond their sale. Their "self" becomes our "side"

  • Comment posted by Listener, today at 12:25

    Phillips and Raphinha have 2 years left on their contracts. Keeping them could be the difference between being in the Premier League or not being in the Premier League.

    Premier League is worth £120m a year to Leeds United.

    Better for Leeds to keep these players even if it means they go for a free in two years time. The £240m earned by then is more than worth it.

    £50-60m nowhere near enough.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 12:25

    Let me guess a derisory offer plus £1

  • Comment posted by emma21, today at 12:23

    Arsenal penny pinching again remember Suarez bid?? Cant see him wanting to go there anyway,no champs league plus sako competition in a world cup year too. If Barca dont cough up itll b Chelsea or he stays put another year. Not the worst outcome for all

  • Comment posted by btag, today at 12:22

    I agree with campbelljaa and we would have to spend much of that on a replacement so keep him and let him go either next year for a smaller fee or the following for nothing. He needs to play well and regularly to keep his World Cup spot.

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, today at 12:21

    Arsenal look like they’re doing some serious business this summer definitely strengthening their squad, I like what Arteta is doing

  • Comment posted by smudgerwhite, today at 12:20

    Both players are UNDER contract
    Leeds historically sell far under the market price
    State they are not for sale and if these “big” clubs want them they will pay. Simples

  • Comment posted by mutts, today at 12:19

    If any of the so called big 6 / ESL candidates come for Raph, Leeds can and will screw every last penny out of them for his services. Make no mistake, Leeds dont 'have' to sell anyone!

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 12:22

      Anon replied:
      they don't have "to go" down either, doesn't mean they won't............

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 12:19

    Five year contract for nketia who not a top four striker. Bid for raphinia when got so many that type. Plan or scattergun?

  • Comment posted by campbelljaa, today at 12:15

    These clubs really don't get it... For £40 million, we might as well keep hm at Leeds and let him play for the last two years of his contract and let him go at the end of it... It's absolutely not worth is for us to let him go for that little!

    • Reply posted by mac, today at 12:20

      mac replied:
      Got to be min 60m deal

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 12:14

    Arsenal's priority ??? You'd think maybe a striker or two or is Eddie the man now? Understand its sub £50 million bid for a World Class player, typical Arsenal, much a do about nothing.

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 12:13

    Leeds struggled last year, now their best players are leaving, doesn't look good for them.

    • Reply posted by mutts, today at 12:17

      mutts replied:
      Phillips and Raph will be on the pitch at ER 1st game of the seaon and neither will leave in this window. We struggled because we had half the main players in the treatment room and changed managers at a ridiculous time. Bad year all round reallybut, dont go thinking were in a fire sale situation, because we aint!

  • Comment posted by Christian Uzor, today at 12:12

    I may be proved wrong, I doubt if Arsenal will bid for him when the club is yet to sell off Pepe.
    Odegaard is left footed, likewise Viera who can all deputize for Saka at right flank, also Arsenal recently added Marquinhos another left footed right winger.

    I hope am wrong but logically the rumor makes no sense.

    • Reply posted by TheBigPL, today at 12:25

      TheBigPL replied:
      This article is entirely about Arsenal having made a bid. Consider yourself proved wrong!

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 12:10

    Better off at Spurs

  • Comment posted by ABU Hamster, today at 12:09

    He would only leave Leeds for a bigger club.

    • Reply posted by JimmyTheBrain, today at 12:12

      JimmyTheBrain replied:
      That only rules out Man Utd.

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 12:05

    Odegard, Rafinha Vieira, Saka, Martinelli, Smith Rowe. Saka will be sold from that list

  • Comment posted by asif, today at 12:05

    No way would raph join arsenal . Much prefer him to join barca his first choice and im sure barca will find the dosh from somewhere as there is plenty of time to haggle over the fee. One things for sure leeds wont be bullied by barca or assnal ..if not barca then spurs it is and of course spurs are bigger than assnal so why wouldnt he.. mot come on leeds

  • Comment posted by samueljx, today at 12:02

    Any club with Champions League football comes calling with same money than it's over for Arsenal. Harsh reality which their fans fail to accept.

    • Reply posted by OnlySaying, today at 12:08

      OnlySaying replied:
      He signed for Leeds

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 12:01

    Sounds like they are way off the asking price and just testing the waters at the moment.

    Who can forget the ridiculous Luis Suarez offer where they offered the release clause plus £1.

    If you want the player just put in a proper bid and get the job done.

    • Reply posted by OnlySaying, today at 12:08

      OnlySaying replied:
      Same goes with houses, cars etc. Why bother trying to get it at a lower prices? Just give your money away

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 12:00

    He will fit in well at Arsenal with the rest of the fancy dans in their team

