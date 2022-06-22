Last updated on .From the section Newport

Adam Lewis celebrates after helping a youthful Liverpool side to a 1-0 FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury in February 2020

Newport County have signed Liverpool left-back Adam Lewis on loan.

The 22-year-old former England youth international will join the League Two club having spent last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Livingston.

Lewis has made one appearance for Liverpool's senior side, in an FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town in February 2020.

The Anfield academy product becomes County's seventh summer signing.

The length of his loan deal to Newport has not been specified.

County manager James Rowberry told the club website: "I'm delighted to welcome Adam to the club and I'm excited to see how his qualities will improve us as a team.

"I have no doubt that his experience at higher levels, as well as his international pedigree, will be a huge help to our processes to take the club forward.

"I know our supporters will give Adam a very warm welcome when they get the chance to see him."

Merseyside-born Lewis has been with Liverpool since the age of five and captained the club's under-18 side, who were managed at the time by Steven Gerrard.

He had loan spells with French side Amiens and League One Plymouth Argyle before making 14 appearances at Livingston last term, with his time in Scotland affected by a foot injury.

Lewis' signing follows the arrival of former Barrow striker Offrande Zanzala, who penned a one-year deal at Rodney Parade earlier this week.

