Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus completed a takeover at Sunderland in February 2021

Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has increased his shareholding in the club to 51%, amid interest in the Black Cats from a cryptocurrency group.

Louis-Dreyfus took over the club in 2021 and he has now acquired shares held by Charlie Methven and former owner Stewart Donald.

Cryptocurrency group The Fans Together had aimed to buy external-link shares from the pair.

"Today marks an important step as we continue to rebuild Sunderland AFC," Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement.

"Our ownership group has been consolidated and there will be no further sale of shares to a third-party buyer.

"We remain committed to our strategy of delivering long-term success and sustainability and together, alongside our dedicated staff and loyal supporters, I believe we can now move forward as one unified football club."

In addition to Louis-Dreyfus increasing his share in the club, co-owner Juan Sartori has, in parallel, external-link increased his own stake to 30%.

Methven has sold all of his shares, while Donald's stake now stands at 19%.

Sunderland ended their four-season stay in League One last season by beating Wycombe in the play-off final at Wembley to clinch promotion back to the Championship.