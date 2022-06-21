Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei bid an emotional farewell to his Atletico Lanus team-mates as he prepares to complete a move to Celtic, who have agreed a £3.75m fee for the 21-year-old. (Daily Record) external-link

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has rejected Rangers' request for an investigation into the Ibrox club's sponsorship dispute with the SPFL. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen have had a six-figure bid accepted for Odds BK striker Tobias Lauritsen, but could still miss out as Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam lead the race to sign the 24-year-old Norwegian. (Scotsman) external-link

Rangers have had an offer rejected for PAOK forward Antonio Colak, according to Greek sports journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos. (Sun) external-link

Defender Alex Cochrane is close to returning to Hearts on a permanent deal after last season's loan stint from Brighton, with the Tynecastle club prepared to pay a six-figure transfer fee once personal terms are agreed. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen are keen to strike a permanent deal in the coming months for Liam Scales after the Irish defender joined on a season-long loan from Celtic. (Scotsman) external-link

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, 24, won't extend his Rangers contract, which has a year left to run, and is set to leave this summer in search of first-team football. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Following his loan spell at Rangers, out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is a signing target for his former Turin manager Andrea Pirlo, who is now in charge of Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link