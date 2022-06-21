Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Scottish FA, Aberdeen, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee Utd

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Bernabei

Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei bid an emotional farewell to his Atletico Lanus team-mates as he prepares to complete a move to Celtic, who have agreed a £3.75m fee for the 21-year-old. (Daily Record)external-link

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell has rejected Rangers' request for an investigation into the Ibrox club's sponsorship dispute with the SPFL. (Daily Record)external-link

Aberdeen have had a six-figure bid accepted for Odds BK striker Tobias Lauritsen, but could still miss out as Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam lead the race to sign the 24-year-old Norwegian. (Scotsman)external-link

Rangers have had an offer rejected for PAOK forward Antonio Colak, according to Greek sports journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos. (Sun)external-link

Defender Alex Cochrane is close to returning to Hearts on a permanent deal after last season's loan stint from Brighton, with the Tynecastle club prepared to pay a six-figure transfer fee once personal terms are agreed. (Edinburgh Evening News)external-link

Aberdeen are keen to strike a permanent deal in the coming months for Liam Scales after the Irish defender joined on a season-long loan from Celtic. (Scotsman)external-link

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, 24, won't extend his Rangers contract, which has a year left to run, and is set to leave this summer in search of first-team football. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Following his loan spell at Rangers, out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is a signing target for his former Turin manager Andrea Pirlo, who is now in charge of Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk. (Scottish Daily Express)external-link

New Dundee United head coach Jack Ross wants to bring Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath back to the Scottish Premiership from Wigan Athletic, where he has struggled for game-time following his January move from St Mirren. (Courier)external-link

ExpressCourierTimes

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport