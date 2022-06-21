Last updated on .From the section Irish

Former Rangers striker McKee scored the only goal of the game in Marbella

Irish Premiership champions Linfield have beaten World Cup hosts Qatar 1-0 in a practice match in Marbella.

A first-half goal from centre-forward Chris McKee gave the south-Belfast club victory.

A teamsheet posted by the club showed that seven players who started for Qatar on Tuesday evening also played in their 0-0 friendly international draw with Slovenia in March.

The 2022 World Cup will be played in Qatar in November and December.

Spanish coach Felix Sanchez's side will take on Ecuador in the tournament opener on 21 November before their other two Group A games, against Senegal on 25 November and Netherlands four days later.

Tuesday evening's training fixture in Spain was a first pre-season run-out for Linfield, who have been on a week's training camp in Marbella as they prepare to play in the Champions League next month.

David Healy's side have been drawn against Cymru Premier champions The New Saints in the first qualifying round, with the first leg taking place in Wales on 5 July and the return leg in Belfast a week later.

Linfield, whose title win in May was their fourth in a row and 56th in their history, have previous experience of playing against international opposition.

They defeated Kenya 1-0 at Windsor Park in September 2002 and, famously, hosted then reigning world champions Argentina at the Belfast venue in April 1990, losing 1-0 against a visiting side missing Diego Maradona as they prepared for the World Cup in Italy that summer.