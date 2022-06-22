Fulham won the Championship title last season to secure an immediate return to the Premier League

The 2022-23 EFL fixtures will be announced at 09:00 BST on Thursday - and they will be available on the BBC Sport website and app as soon as they are announced.

The season will start a week earlier on the weekend of Saturday, 30 July and the Championship will pause for four weeks from 12 November to 10 December for the World Cup group stages.

Leagues One and Two will proceed as normal during the World Cup.

The regular season for all three divisions will end on the weekend of Saturday, 6 May and the play-off finals will be played 27-29 May.

Meanwhile, the draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup will be held at 14:30 BST on Thursday and the draw for the group stages of the Papa Johns Trophy will be three hours earlier at 11:30 BST.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley are back in the Championship after a six-season spell in the Premier League, while Sunderland return to that level after four campaigns in League One.

Norwich and Watford were both relegated back to EFL last season after one campaign in the top flight and they will hope to bounce straight back again, having both done so in 2020-21.

Beleaguered Derby County find themselves in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1986 after they went down last season following their 21-point deduction.

They will be joined in League One by Forest Green Rovers, who will be starting the season at the highest level of football in the club's history after winning the League Two title last term.

Stockport County and Grimsby were both promoted back to League Two last season.