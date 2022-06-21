Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lukaku scored eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season

Italian club Inter Milan have agreed a deal to sign striker Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The Blues signed the 29-year-old from Inter for £97.5m in August 2021, but he will return to the Serie A side having struggled last season.

The loan fee for Lukaku is about 8m euros (£6.9m).

The Belgium international scored 15 goals in all competitions for Chelsea last season, with eight in 26 Premier League appearances.

More to follow.