Inter Milan to sign Romelu Lukaku on season-long loan from Chelsea

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku
Lukaku scored eight goals in 26 Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season

Italian club Inter Milan have agreed a deal to sign striker Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The Blues signed the 29-year-old from Inter for £97.5m in August 2021, but he will return to the Serie A side having struggled last season.

The loan fee for Lukaku is about 8m euros (£6.9m).

The Belgium international scored 15 goals in all competitions for Chelsea last season, with eight in 26 Premier League appearances.

More to follow.

