Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Romoney Crichlow made just three appearances on loan at Plymouth in the second half of the 2021-22 season

Bradford City have signed Huddersfield Town defender Romoney Crichlow on a season-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old had loan spells with Swindon and Plymouth last season.

He is the second Terriers player to join the Bantams on loan for the coming season, after striker Kian Harratt made the same move earlier this month.

"When you look at the manager [Mark Hughes] here and Bradford as a club, it was always an attractive proposition," Crichlow told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.