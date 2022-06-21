Last updated on .From the section Hartlepool

Reghan Tumilty began his career at Dundee United and has also played for Ross County and Morton

Hartlepool United have signed right-back Reghan Tumilty from Raith Rovers.

He is the first outfield signing by new boss Paul Hartley, who promised to dip into the Scottish market after joining Pools from Cove Rangers.

Tumilty, 25, made 85 appearances for Raith and previously played under Hartley during a loan spell at Falkirk.

"A great character and hungry for success, he can play in multiple positions which gives us great options," Hartley said.

Details of Tumilty's contract have not been disclosed.

Pools finished 17th in League Two last season and previous manager Graeme Lee was sacked last month.

