Tom Ince scored 14 goals in 103 games during four years with Stoke

Reading have agreed to sign midfielder Tom Ince on a three-year deal upon the expiry of his contract with fellow Championship club Stoke City.

Ince, 30, spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan with the Royals and scored twice in 15 appearances as they secured survival by four points.

His father, ex-England midfielder Paul, took over as Reading boss a month after Ince arrived in Berkshire.

"His talent has always spoken for itself," boss Paul told the club site. external-link

"Thomas is my son. But, importantly, he is a Reading player the moment he arrives at the training ground every morning.

"He still wants to improve, he still wants to succeed and he proved his worth here at Reading in the latter stages of last season."

Former Liverpool trainee Ince has made 425 senior appearances and scored 94 goals, mostly in the Championship, for clubs including Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Hull, Derby although he did spend a full season in the Premier League with Huddersfield Town.

He has spent four seasons at Stoke but has been loaned out in each of the past two campaigns, to Luton in 2020-21 and Reading last term.

Ince's signing comes on the same day Reading midfielder Josh Laurent moved in the opposite direction by signing a three-year contract with the Potters.

