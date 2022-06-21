Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Josh Laurent's two goals for Reading last season came in successive games against Blackburn and Barnsley

Reading midfielder Josh Laurent has signed for Stoke City to become the Potters' third summer signing.

Laurent, 27, rejected an offer of a new Royals deal to join fellow Championship club Stoke on a three-year contract.

"There's been interest from Stoke for a while," Laurent told the club website. external-link

"As soon as it became clear I was going to become a free agent they called to let me know just how interested they were. The manager went down to London to talk to me and that meant a lot."

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill's pursuit of the former QPR, Brentford, Newport County, Hartlepool United, Wigan Athletic and Shrewsbury Town man follows the captures of defenders Aden Flint and Harry Clarke.

"Josh has made a tremendous impact in the Championship over the past couple of years," said O'Neill. "He fits the profile of player we are looking for."

