Kasey Palmer (right) scored his only goal last season in a 1-1 draw with Fulham

Coventry have signed midfielder Kasey Palmer from Championship rivals Bristol City for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has agreed a three-year contract with the Sky Blues, who finished 12th last season.

Palmer began his career at Chelsea and joined Bristol City in 2019, initially on loan, following temporary spells with Huddersfield, Derby and Blackburn.

"He is a player with great technical and creative ability," Coventry boss Mark Robins told the club website. external-link

"Kasey will add further quality to our squad, and brings much experience at this level too."

Palmer, who only made eight appearances for Bristol City in 2021-22, the last in January, is Coventry's first summer signing.

He played for England up to under-21 level, but won a full international cap for Jamaica against the USA last year.

"Since the first time I spoke with the manager and spoke with my old coach Adi (Viveash), I've been keen to get it done and get here," Palmer said.

"I pretty much knew from doing my research and after speaking to him, he confirmed the style of play and how much I would be involved and be a part of his plans.

"The manager wants to play good football, play out from the back and play through the thirds with the number 10s getting in the pockets."

