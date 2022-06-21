Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Will Vaulks was released by Cardiff City after scoring 11 goals in 105 Championship appearances

Sheffield Wednesday have signed Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks.

The 28-year-old made 105 league appearances in three seasons with the Bluebirds after joining from Rotherham in June 2019.

The Wales international is Wednesday's third summer signing after defender Ben Heneghan and goalkeeper David Stockdale.

The League One side have not disclosed the length of the contract Vaulks has signed.

