Arsenal complete Fabio Vieira signing from Porto in £34.2m deal

Arsenal have completed the signing of midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto in a 40m euro (£34.2m) deal.

Porto released a statement on 17 June saying the Gunners would pay an initial 35m euros (£29.9m) for the 22-year-old, with the rest in potential add-ons.

Arsenal have now announced Vieira has signed a long-term contract with them.

"I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent," said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

"Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play," he added.

Vieira has yet to win a senior cap for Portugal, but was voted player of the tournament at last year's European Under-21 Championship.

He scored six goals and provided a league-high 14 assists in 27 Primeira Liga outings last season as he helped Porto claim the top-flight title in Portugal.

"Fabio is a player with special qualities who is comfortable with the ball in the final third of the pitch," added Arsenal technical director Edu.

"We are all looking forward to working with him and enjoying his future contribution to Arsenal.

"We will now continue to work hard and are looking forward to finishing this transfer window as strongly possible."

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 17:38

    With Arteta splashing the cash on him and a few others, then he'll have to deliver Champions League football this coming season or I think he'll be shown the exit door before next June.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 17:38

    The Goons have probably guaranteed 6th spot now with this signing. Lfc fan YNWA

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 17:37

    Thought it was a done deal but no matter, get in son!!😂

  • Comment posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 17:36

    Top 10 finish confirmed.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:36

    Arsenal could try and sign someone we have heard of. But this maybe their transfer policy from now on

  • Comment posted by paul Shropshire, today at 17:36

    One day, one of the arsnil signings will actually turn out OK..... Let's all keep hoping not tho.

  • Comment posted by ChrisXbox, today at 17:35

    slow sports news

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:35

    I heard that Tiny Petit has also signed for the club

  • Comment posted by CricViz, today at 17:35

    If the new Vieira is 10% as good as the original Vieira, Arsenal would have done a good job!

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 17:34

    It's seems a lot of money for a basically untried player. He did well at Porto but their league isn't the PL. It seems though that £35m to £50m seems to be the going rate for PL players now a days. Good luck to him. Hope he's better than Pepe.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:32

    Welcome Patrick i mean Fabio Vieira to Arsenal

  • Comment posted by -1, today at 17:32

    now they only need 10 more players for next season

    • Reply posted by dean griffiths, today at 17:36

      dean griffiths replied:
      And most importantly a decent proven manager

  • Comment posted by One4All, today at 17:31

    Everyone trying to strengthen except United...

  • Comment posted by 0304gunner, today at 17:31

    Liverpool fans were creaming over this guy for months when they thought he was going to anfield and the fact is, because Arsenal have signed him he's now no good..? Shrewd bit of business, takes the burden of Saka and Odegaard for when 70% of the league play a low block against us (including Conte's spuds!)

    • Reply posted by Timefiller, today at 17:33

      Timefiller replied:
      To make sense of your comment I'd expect to see Liverpool fans here making the comment you are claiming but I don't see any...

  • Comment posted by peaches and landscapes, today at 17:31

    Number 14 signs, Vieira signs. Good old days are coming back for Arsenal

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 17:31

    Fantastic news now let's get jesus!

    • Reply posted by Timefiller, today at 17:34

      Timefiller replied:
      We all need Jesus!

  • Comment posted by Magichat, today at 17:29

    Why though?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:33

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      They need players. They have Europa League

  • Comment posted by MegaTron, today at 17:29

    That was out of the blue ! Did see that coming , oh wait ....

    • Reply posted by gooner7, today at 17:31

      gooner7 replied:
      How was it out of the blue if you did see it coming 🤔

  • Comment posted by Ibrox Baby, today at 17:29

    what! how many times has he signed now

  • Comment posted by Gill1e, today at 17:29

    Another midfielder yet xhaka will still get a game.

