Jonny Howson made 49 appearances for Middlesbrough last season

Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson has signed a new contract to keep him with the Championship club for a further 12 months.

The 34-year-old joined Boro in 2017 and has gone on to make 230 appearances for the Teesside club.

Prior to signing for Boro, Howson had made 225 appearances for Leeds and 188 during his time with Norwich City.

"We're delighted we've managed to come to an agreement with Jonny," boss Chris Wilder told the club's website. external-link

"He was coming out of contract and it's a key signing for us."