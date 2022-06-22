Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

MK Dons have signed West Ham winger Nathan Holland on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old will complete his move to Stadium MK on 1 July when his deal with the Premier League club expires.

Holland made four appearances for the Hammers but spent last season on loan at League One rivals Oxford United, scoring six goals in 39 appearances.

"He's a really exciting addition, moves really nicely with the ball, can go left, can go right," head coach Liam Manning told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"I think there's a lot more to come from him, and with the staff here, I think we can take his game to the next level."

Holland previously played under Manning for West Ham's under-23 team, having joined them from Everton's academy in 2017.

Manning added: "He's shown what he can do in League One in glimpses and that's the challenge for me, can we get him to perform, consistently, week in, week out and hit some real high numbers in terms of goal contributions."

The length of Holland's deal has not been disclosed by the club.

Holland is the club's fourth signing since losing to Wycombe in last season's play-off semi-finals, following Matt Dennis, Ethan Robson and Jack Tucker.

