Sam Foley will join Barrow in July following the end of his contract with Tranmere

Barrow have signed midfielder Sam Foley from fellow League Two club Tranmere Rovers on a one-year contract.

The 35-year-old made 45 appearances during his sole season at Tranmere and will join the Cumbrian club in July.

Foley had previously had spells with Newport County, Yeovil Town, Port Vale, Northampton Town and St Mirren.

"He is a player that knows this league inside out and will certainly help the squad develop and achieve its ultimate goal," said Barrow boss external-link Pete Wild.

Foley's deal has the option of a further year although Barrow have not revealed whether that clause is in the favour of the club or the player.

