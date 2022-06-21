Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

James Perch began his career at Nottingham Forest and has also had spells with Newcastle and QPR

Mansfield Town defender James Perch has signed a new one-year contract after returning to action last season following a fractured skull.

Perch, 36, was out of action for four months because of the injury but captained the Stags in their play-off final defeat by Port Vale last month.

He has made 58 appearances since arriving from Scunthorpe in 2020.

"After the gaffer said 'I want you to stay', I was more than happy to agree a new deal," Perch told the club site. external-link

"He [Nigel Clough] has been brilliant with me since he's come to the club and I think I speak on behalf of the rest of the lads as well by saying that."

Perch suffered the injury in training last September and it was not until January that he was cleared to play again, making his comeback as a late substitute in a 2-0 win over Leyton Orient.