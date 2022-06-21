Last updated on .From the section Walsall

New Walsall keeper Owen Evans began his career at Hereford United

Walsall have made their ninth summer signing by bringing in Cheltenham Town's former Wales Under-21 goalkeeper Owen Evans for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old ex-Wigan Athletic keeper has agreed a two-year deal.

"Owen is a very talented keeper," said boss Michael Flynn. "He's played in League One with Cheltenham, good experience with Wigan, been with Wales U21s and has the potential to kick on.

"He showed a real desire to come to the football club and is eager to do well."

Newport-born Evans, who began his career at Hereford United before signing his first professional contract at Wigan, during which he was loaned out to non-league clubs Witton Albion, Rhyl, North Ferriby United and Sutton United.

He then had loan spells with Leyton Orient, Macclesfield Town and Cheltenham before returning to Whaddon Road on a more permanent basis in the summer of 2021, ahead of making 32 appearances last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.