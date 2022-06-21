Last updated on .From the section Newport

Offrande Zanzala scored twice in 15 outings for Exeter as they secured promotion to League One

Newport County have signed former Barrow striker Offrande Zanzala on a one-year deal.

Zanzala, 24, spent the second half of 2021-22 on loan at Exeter, who won automatic promotion from League Two.

The Congolese striker arrives at Rodney Parade after cancelling his contract at Barrow earlier this month and becomes the Exiles' sixth summer signing.

"I'm really pleased to welcome Offrande to our club," said Newport boss James Rowberry.

"I've been speaking to him for the past week or two and I'm excited on how he can help the team and how we can develop him.

"We've fought off some really strong competition for his signature and I would like to thank Darren [Kelly, sporting director], Gavin [Foxall, chairman] and the board for their support in making Offrande a Newport County AFC player."

Rowberry - taking charge of his first pre-season at the club - has already secured the permanent additions of Sam Bowen, Declan Drysdale, Will Evans and Aaron Wildig.

Striker Chanka Zimba has also arrived on loan from Championship Cardiff, with Zanzala now strengthening forward options following the departures of Courtney Baker-Richardson, Alex Fisher, Padraig Amond, veteran Kevin Ellison and last year's League Two top scorer Dom Telford.

