Dan Adshead made 19 appearances for Gillingham last season before his injury in November

Cheltenham Town have signed midfielder Dan Adshead from Norwich City on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Adshead, 20, had been with the Canaries since 2019 but did not make a first-team appearance for the club.

He began his career with Rochdale, making his debut aged 16 in the EFL Trophy as their youngest ever player.

More recently, Adshead spent time on loan with Dutch side SC Telstar and last season with Gillingham where he made 19 appearances.

Adshead broke his foot last November which cut short his time with the League One club.

"We've been chasing Dan since last November," said Cheltenham director of football Micky Moore.

"We were hoping to do a deal in January but he picked up an injury while at Gillingham so we didn't think it was the right time then.

"We have continued to monitor him since then and I'm really happy that we have been able to get him into the building."

