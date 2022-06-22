Close menu

Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich sign Senegal forward from Liverpool in £35m deal

Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Sadio Mane holding a Bayern Munich shirt after joining the German club from Liverpool
Sadio Mane spent six seasons with Liverpool, scoring 120 goals in 269 games

Sadio Mane has completed a £35m move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich on a three-year contract.

The Reds will receive 32m euros (£27.4m) with an additional 6m euros based on appearances, plus 3m euros for individual and team achievements.

Liverpool turned down two bids from Bayern before agreeing a fee for the Senegal forward, who was under contract until next summer.

"This is the right time for this challenge," said the 30-year-old.

"I felt the great interest of this big club from the start so there was no doubt in my mind."

Mane joined Liverpool for £34m from Southampton in June 2016, and scored 120 goals in 269 games, finishing last season with 23 goals in all competitions.

"Sadio Mane is a world star who underscores the appeal of FC Bayern and increases the attractiveness of the entire Bundesliga," said Bayern president Herbert Hainer. "It is for such unique footballers that the fans come to the stadiums."

Mane helped Liverpool win the Champions League and the Premier League, and in February scored the winning penalty as Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

"With his outstanding performances and his great successes at the highest international level over many years, there are very few players like him in the world," added Bayern's chief executive Oliver Kahn.

"We're sure that Sadio Mane will delight our fans in the coming years with his spectacular style of play. He's ambitious and eager to win more titles. This package is very strong. With players like him at FC Bayern, all the biggest goals are possible."

Last week Liverpool confirmed the signing of Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial £64m.

Comments

Join the conversation

181 comments

  • Comment posted by John, today at 12:28

    As a Liverpool fan, I am sad to see Mane leave. But I wish him the best for the future.

    • Reply posted by strider, today at 12:34

      strider replied:
      It does seem a bit of step down for him, but if it's what he wants then hey.

  • Comment posted by Kashif, today at 12:27

    Sad to see him go but he's given us LFC fans so much joy! All the best Sadio! YNWA

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:58

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It is going to be pretty big boots to fill replacing Robert Lewandowski

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 12:27

    Mane was an outstanding player for Liverpool and an absolute force particularly in the big games. A marvellous servant to the club hugely respected by the players and fans. I wish him well.

    • Reply posted by Julian, today at 12:32

      Julian replied:
      Please don't call any footballer a servant to the club. They go there to earn a good salary and win stuff. I've been at my company for longer than Mane was at Liverpool and I am certainly no servant !

  • Comment posted by footyfan94, today at 12:28

    One of those rare times its actually pretty decent business for both sides. Mane is 30 with 1 year left on his contract so to get 35 million is brilliant. But at the same time Mane is a world class player in his peak, who will still be on top of his game for the next two or three years. So to get him for 35 million is great business. Even if he has no sell on value.

  • Comment posted by MrBlueBurns, today at 12:30

    Liverpool's best all round forward in my opinion. Will probably be a loss to them.

  • Comment posted by Eli , today at 12:32

    LFC will miss him. He's been a great servant to the club always smiling even when he wasn't playing his best stuff.
    Will be hard to replace and will cost a bucket load of cash.
    With Mo not signing we could be in for a new front three this time next year.
    In Klopp we trust :-)

    • Reply posted by james joseph, today at 12:50

      james joseph replied:
      Jota & Nunez...two already in....

  • Comment posted by Xsoulent, today at 12:30

    He'll go down in history as an all time great.
    Sorry to see him go, but

    Good luck with your new challenge, take a bow Sadio Mane, #YNWA

    • Reply posted by HarrierMart, today at 12:58

      HarrierMart replied:
      All time great? he's a fantastic player but come on

  • Comment posted by Swandog, today at 12:26

    Good bit of business for Bayern.... and Liverpool tbf.

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 12:29

      Govind75 replied:
      Depending on how Diaz performs next season it could be a masterclass.

  • Comment posted by CommonSense, today at 12:36

    Sad to see him leave but what a player hes been for us. Always 100% commitment and a constant attacking threat, big boots to fill for nunez and diaz!

    All the best in Munich Sadio!

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 12:35

    Well done Sadio, won the lot at Liverpool.

    He’ll always be appreciated at Anfield 👏

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 12:43

      kevirl replied:
      Won everything

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 12:29

    Good luck and best wishes. You’ve been truly excellent and a real joy to watch.

    It’s safe to say you’ve won everything. YNWA

    • Reply posted by joey707, today at 12:48

      joey707 replied:
      Not sure if he will go down in history as quickly as he goes down for free kicks though!

  • Comment posted by Fanucci, today at 12:41

    Mane gone, Salah just running down his contract to get a bumper pay deal...

    ...not looking like a good start to next season for the scousers.

    • Reply posted by Timefiller, today at 12:44

      Timefiller replied:
      Yeah the presence of Diaz from day 1 instead of January plus Nunes more than addresses any concerns.

  • Comment posted by edge, today at 12:38

    Great player for Liverpool and a great human being, who has done so much for his people in Senegal. Good luck Sadio

  • Comment posted by Hannibal Barcas Elephant Circus , today at 12:41

    Whats the real reason why he left? I cant get my head round it - sure Munich are a fantastic team and German is a lovely country but he had everything at Liverpool? anyone help me out?

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, today at 12:43

      Pen Factory replied:
      Liverpool wouldn't pay him the £300k+ a week he wanted

  • Comment posted by Cubabit, today at 12:27

    THanks for the memories Sadio! But solid business from Liverpool I think

    • Reply posted by Yeahbaby, today at 12:36

      Yeahbaby replied:
      You just sold the player you all claimed was worthy of the Balon D'or this season. How is it good business to lose the worlds best player?

  • Comment posted by lounge , today at 12:27

    Sad to see mane go. Mane firmino Salah was a fantastic front 3. Good business by Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Carlos, today at 12:28

    Sad to see him go .... been a fantastic player. Currently best player in Africa ..... damn shame.

    • Reply posted by No chance, today at 12:30

      No chance replied:
      Bayern do not play in africa

  • Comment posted by Eddster, today at 12:25

    Mate, this literally happened ages ago.

    • Reply posted by Cubabit, today at 12:54

      Cubabit replied:
      Need to read up on the meaning of the word 'literally' I think...

  • Comment posted by Abi, today at 12:43

    Good luck Sadio. Am sure you are getting treated better financially than your last club who treated you very badly. Thanks for the great premiership memories

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 12:48

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      I thought he was liked at Southampton, Thanks for highlighting this

  • Comment posted by Kuji, today at 12:39

    Thank you and good luck at Bayern!

