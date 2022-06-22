Close menu

Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich sign Senegal forward from Liverpool in £35m deal

Sadio Mane holding a Bayern Munich shirt after joining the German club from Liverpool
Sadio Mane spent six seasons with Liverpool, scoring 120 goals in 269 games

Sadio Mane has completed a £35m move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich on a three-year contract.

The Reds will receive 32m euros (£27.4m) with an additional 6m euros based on appearances, plus 3m euros for individual and team achievements.

Liverpool turned down two bids from Bayern before agreeing a fee for the Senegal forward, who was under contract until next summer.

"This is the right time for this challenge," said the 30-year-old.

"I felt the great interest of this big club from the start so there was no doubt in my mind."

Mane joined Liverpool for £34m from Southampton in June 2016, and scored 120 goals in 269 games, finishing last season with 23 goals in all competitions.

"Sadio Mane is a world star who underscores the appeal of FC Bayern and increases the attractiveness of the entire Bundesliga," said Bayern president Herbert Hainer. "It is for such unique footballers that the fans come to the stadiums."

Mane helped Liverpool win the Champions League and the Premier League, and in February scored the winning penalty as Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.

"With his outstanding performances and his great successes at the highest international level over many years, there are very few players like him in the world," added Bayern's chief executive Oliver Kahn.

"We're sure that Sadio Mane will delight our fans in the coming years with his spectacular style of play. He's ambitious and eager to win more titles. This package is very strong. With players like him at FC Bayern, all the biggest goals are possible."

Last week Liverpool confirmed the signing of Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial £64m.

In a farewell interview for the Liverpool website,external-link Mane said: "It is really strange to no longer be a Liverpool player but I had an unbelievable time. I am going to be Liverpool's number one fan forever."

Does Mane departure mark 'end of era' at Anfield?

With Jurgen Klopp having been appointed Liverpool manager in October 2015, Mane was the German's first major signing at Anfield the following summer.

Roberto Firmino was already at the club and Mohammed Salah arrived in 2017 to complete what would become one of the greatest forward lines in Premier League history.

In five seasons in all competitions, they scored 338 goals between them, helping Liverpool become champions of Europe for the sixth time in 2019 and then win the English league title for the first time in 30 years.

With the trio moving into or near to their 30s, Liverpool prepared for the evolution of their attacking ranks by signing Diogo Jota and then Luis Diaz, but Mane's departure could be seen as the end of an era at Anfield.

"It's a big moment, there is no point in anyone trying to pretend otherwise," Klopp told the Liverpool website.external-link

"One of Liverpool's greatest ever players is leaving and we must acknowledge how significant this is. But we must not dwell on what we now lose, instead celebrate what we were privileged to have."

Will the summer signings of Nunez and teenager Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, allied with the arrivals of Jota and Diaz, spark a second phase of success for Klopp on Merseyside?

  • Comment posted by John, today at 12:28

    As a Liverpool fan, I am sad to see Mane leave. But I wish him the best for the future.

    • Reply posted by strider, today at 12:34

      strider replied:
      It does seem a bit of step down for him, but if it's what he wants then hey.

  • Comment posted by Kashif, today at 12:27

    Sad to see him go but he's given us LFC fans so much joy! All the best Sadio! YNWA

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:58

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It is going to be pretty big boots to fill replacing Robert Lewandowski

  • Comment posted by footyfan94, today at 12:28

    One of those rare times its actually pretty decent business for both sides. Mane is 30 with 1 year left on his contract so to get 35 million is brilliant. But at the same time Mane is a world class player in his peak, who will still be on top of his game for the next two or three years. So to get him for 35 million is great business. Even if he has no sell on value.

    • Reply posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 14:25

      Jack Dominiak replied:
      The over all transfer will cost Byern £91 mil, that's not good business for them, for a 30 year old, past his best, whose lost a yard of pace

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 12:27

    Mane was an outstanding player for Liverpool and an absolute force particularly in the big games. A marvellous servant to the club hugely respected by the players and fans. I wish him well.

    • Reply posted by Julian, today at 12:32

      Julian replied:
      Please don't call any footballer a servant to the club. They go there to earn a good salary and win stuff. I've been at my company for longer than Mane was at Liverpool and I am certainly no servant !

  • Comment posted by edge, today at 12:38

    Great player for Liverpool and a great human being, who has done so much for his people in Senegal. Good luck Sadio

    • Reply posted by Grevster, today at 13:06

      Grevster replied:
      How can anyone down mark this comment unless you are clue less as to what he has given to his village.

  • Comment posted by MrBlueBurns, today at 12:30

    Liverpool's best all round forward in my opinion. Will probably be a loss to them.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 12:58

      finnharpsman replied:
      I am looking forward to seeing the position in which they intend to play him. I think they have wasted Sane since he joined by playing him as centre half forward instead of left attacker.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 12:35

    Well done Sadio, won the lot at Liverpool.

    He’ll always be appreciated at Anfield 👏

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 12:43

      kevirl replied:
      Won everything

  • Comment posted by Eli , today at 12:32

    LFC will miss him. He's been a great servant to the club always smiling even when he wasn't playing his best stuff.
    Will be hard to replace and will cost a bucket load of cash.
    With Mo not signing we could be in for a new front three this time next year.
    In Klopp we trust :-)

    • Reply posted by james joseph, today at 12:50

      james joseph replied:
      Jota & Nunez...two already in....

  • Comment posted by CommonSense, today at 12:36

    Sad to see him leave but what a player hes been for us. Always 100% commitment and a constant attacking threat, big boots to fill for nunez and diaz!

    All the best in Munich Sadio!

    • Reply posted by NiniOak, today at 14:25

      NiniOak replied:
      Couldn't have said it better

  • Comment posted by Xsoulent, today at 12:30

    He'll go down in history as an all time great.
    Sorry to see him go, but

    Good luck with your new challenge, take a bow Sadio Mane, #YNWA

    • Reply posted by HarrierMart, today at 12:58

      HarrierMart replied:
      All time great? he's a fantastic player but come on

  • Comment posted by lounge , today at 12:27

    Sad to see mane go. Mane firmino Salah was a fantastic front 3. Good business by Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 14:25

      Andrew replied:
      Good business to sell your best striker for half the cost you bought a one season wonder in the Portuguese league who's already had 2 major knee surgeries? Terrible business.

  • Comment posted by Swandog, today at 12:26

    Good bit of business for Bayern.... and Liverpool tbf.

    • Reply posted by Govind75, today at 12:29

      Govind75 replied:
      Depending on how Diaz performs next season it could be a masterclass.

  • Comment posted by Shane, today at 13:00

    sadly, I think Liverpool should do the same wit Salah, they are never going to pay the £400k a week, so cash in now before ehe leaves for free, you have replacements, they can use the year to bed in and Liverpool could get £70/80M. look to the future. Salah WILL leave when his contract runs down

    • Reply posted by Holamigos, today at 13:22

      Holamigos replied:
      Salah needs to be told accept the deal or no waiting the season out. Time to set the benchmark for our future signings, no running down contracts in the hope of a tap up. Question is will any offer still be as good next year. Perfect example, Barcelona are a poison chalice, ducking and diving financially.

  • Comment posted by Hannibal Barcas Elephant Circus , today at 12:41

    Whats the real reason why he left? I cant get my head round it - sure Munich are a fantastic team and German is a lovely country but he had everything at Liverpool? anyone help me out?

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, today at 12:43

      Pen Factory replied:
      Liverpool wouldn't pay him the £300k+ a week he wanted

  • Comment posted by Merrymole, today at 12:29

    Good luck and best wishes. You’ve been truly excellent and a real joy to watch.

    It’s safe to say you’ve won everything. YNWA

    • Reply posted by joey707, today at 12:48

      joey707 replied:
      Not sure if he will go down in history as quickly as he goes down for free kicks though!

  • Comment posted by Cubabit, today at 12:27

    THanks for the memories Sadio! But solid business from Liverpool I think

    • Reply posted by Yeahbaby, today at 12:36

      Yeahbaby replied:
      You just sold the player you all claimed was worthy of the Balon D'or this season. How is it good business to lose the worlds best player?

  • Comment posted by chelsea38, today at 13:39

    One things certain
    He'll win more league title's in 2 seasons than Liverpool have won in 30+ seasons
    😀😀😀😀

  • Comment posted by Peter_, today at 13:03

    I lived in Munich for 2 years. It's a beautiful part of the world. Can hardly be compared with Liverpool !

    • Reply posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 13:07

      LFCFAN_TX replied:
      Just a hunch, but I don't think he's going for the Biergartens, Bratwurst & alpine scenery. (p.s I also love that part of the world.)

  • Comment posted by Carlos, today at 12:28

    Sad to see him go .... been a fantastic player. Currently best player in Africa ..... damn shame.

    • Reply posted by No chance, today at 12:30

      No chance replied:
      Bayern do not play in africa

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 14:05

    Mane was not happy at Liverpool hasn’t been for 2 years according to my source - he was never appreciated by Klopp and was disheartened from not winning champions league or premier league - others will leave too

    • Reply posted by ynwa76, today at 14:12

      ynwa76 replied:
      hes won both the premier league and champions league at liverpool.......

