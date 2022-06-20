Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Croatia full-back Josip Juranovic is expected to leave Celtic this summer, with Premier League sides among the clubs interested in the 26-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)

New Dundee United boss Jack Ross is "destined for bigger things" and will one day manage Scotland, says former St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick who worked closely with the 46-year-old in Paisley. (Sun)

Rangers could be blown out of the water in their attempts to sign Ivan Lepinjica, with Wolves now working on a deal to sign the 22-year-old Rijeka midfielder. (Football Insider)

Hearts will be getting a "fantastic footballer" in Peterborough's Jorge Grant, says the English outfit's sporting director Barry Fry, after the clubs agreed a fee for the 27-year-old midfielder. (Daily Record)

New Aberdeen signing Jayden Richardson says former Pittodrie defenders Scott McKenna and Max Lowe, who were team-mates of his at Nottingham Forest, convinced him to join the Scottish Premiership club. (Press & Journal, subscription required)

Aberdeen face a fight to land strike target Tobias Lauritsen as Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam have tabled a £600,000 bid for the Odds BK forward. (Football Scotland)

Hibs' 20-year-old full-back Josh Doig - who is attracting interest from across Europe - is the equal of Aberdeen club record sale Calvin Ramsay and shouldn't be sold for less than £3m this summer, says former Easer Road striker Tam McManus. (Daily Record)