Which of Europe's biggest names are still available on free transfers

Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale, Christian Eriksen
Paul Pogba (left) and Gareth Bale (right) are still high on the list of the most expensive transfers ever

Some of European football's biggest names are available as free agents this summer with their contracts at their current clubs expiring.

Will Paul Pogba return to Juventus? What will life after Real Madrid look like for Gareth Bale? And where could Christian Eriksen end up next?

BBC Sport takes a closer look at a selection of the household names preparing to find new employers for the forthcoming season.

Gareth Bale

Being fit and sharp for the 2022 World Cup is a key consideration for Gareth Bale

Current club: Real Madrid

Linked with: DC United, Cardiff City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale's departure from Real Madrid comes after a trophy-laden nine years in the Spanish capital, where he won five Champions League titles and La Liga three times.

The Wales forward, 32, joined the Spanish champions in September 2013 for a then-world record transfer fee of over £80m.

He has already outlined that his family and fitness for the World Cup will be his main priorities when he decides where to play next season.

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's last appearance for Manchester United came in a 4-0 defeat at Liverpool

Current club: Manchester United

Linked with: Juventus, Real Madrid, Paris St-Germain, Manchester City.

Paul Pogba leaves Manchester United this summer after an underwhelming six years in his second spell at the club.

The midfielder won the EFL Cup and Europa League within a year of his much-hyped return to United in a then-world record £89m transfer from Juventus in 2016.

While the 29-year-old helped France win the World Cup in 2018, he has only shown flashes of his superb range of passing and powerful forward running at United, where he has instead often proved to be a defensive liability and irritated supporters with a perceived lack of effort.

In a documentary covering his private life Pogba reportedly claimedexternal-link United's offer of an improved £300,00 per-week contract was "nothing" suggesting that whoever does sign him will need to have deep pockets.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has 115 caps for Denmark - only Peter Schmeichel, Dennis Rommedahl and Simon Kjaer have won more

Current club: Brentford

Linked with: Brentford, Tottenham, Manchester United

Christian Eriksen should really be part way through a four-and-a-half year contract at Inter Milan.

However, the 30-year-old had a cardiac arrest while playing at Euro 2020 last June for Denmark, changing the trajectory of his career, with his return to football coming after being fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).

That saw Eriksen released by Inter - because the ICD device is not permitted in Serie A - and rock up at Brentford on a six-month deal where his quality shone through as he helped the team secure their Premier League status.

The Bees are keen to keep the former Ajax playmaker but will he stay in London or head elsewhere with the likes of Manchester United interested?

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard started just two Premier League games last term

Current club: Manchester United

Linked with: West Ham United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Roma, AC Milan

Jesse Lingard departs Manchester United after coming through the academy ranks and spending two decades with the club.

With United having surprisingly elected to keep the England midfielder last summer, the 29-year-old endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign and was utilised sparingly.

Before that a successful loan switch to West Ham in early 2021 served as a reminder of his qualities and finding a new club where he is guaranteed playing time in a World Cup year may enter his thinking.

Ousmane Dembele

On his day Ousmane Dembele is one of the most exciting forwards in world football

Current club: Barcelona

Linked with: Chelsea, PSG

Things have not quite gone to plan for Ousmane Dembele since he joined Barcelona in a one of the most expensive deals of all time from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Still only 25, injuries have hampered the France forward's development meaning he has only shown fleeting glimpses of his rich talent. When on song his pace, trickery and ability to run opposition defences ragged can bring the Nou Camp fans to their feet.

While he has repeatedly been linked with a move away, club president Joan Laporta and head coach Xaxi are both hopeful he can be persuaded to stay.

Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani scored just two goals last term for Manchester United in an injury-blighted season

Current club: Manchester United

Linked with: Real Madrid, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Edinson Cavani enjoyed a mixed two years at Manchester United.

The 35-year-old Uruguay forward, who arrived on a free transfer from PSG in October 2020, started brightly with 17 goals in all competitions in his first season.

While Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival and a seemingly endless list of injuries saw him struggle last term. His personality and experience could still prove a valuable commodity for prospective suitors.

Fernandinho

Fernandinho joined Manchester City from Shakhtar Donetsk for £34m in 2013

Current club: Manchester City

Linked with: Botafogo, Flamengo , Corinthians, Athletico Paranaense

Fernandinho, 37, made 19 Premier League appearances as he helped Manchester City to their fourth title in five seasons.

The Brazil international has already expressed a desire to move back to his homeland when he leaves City, where he won five top-flight titles, six EFL Cups and the FA Cup.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has averaged a goal less than every two games over his career

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Linked with: Juventus, Aston Villa, Sevilla, Inter Miami

At 35, Luis Suarez is another that fits in the veteran category, with his imminent departure from the Wanda Metropolitano coming off the back of a season where he scored 13 goals in all competitions.

The Uruguay international may not be as dynamic as he was in his younger years but his nous and movement around goal could tempt several clubs into making him a short-term offer.

Isco

Isco had become a peripheral figure under manager Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Current club: Real Madrid

Linked with: Sevilla, Arsenal, Tottenham

Isco packs his bags at the Bernabeu this summer as a five-time Champions League winner and three-time La Liga champion.

Still in the prime of his career, the 30-year-old playmaker will look to rediscover his mojo after falling out of favour at Madrid and losing his spot in the Spain squad.

Angel di Maria

Angel di Maria was given an emotional send-off in his final game for Paris St-Germain

Current club: PSG

Linked with: Juventus, Barcelona

Argentina forward Angel di Maria enjoyed the perfect send-off from PSG, scoring in the 5-0 win over Metz in his final game and being withdrawn to a standing ovation from the Parc des Princes crowd.

The 34-year-old scored 93 goals in 295 appearances for PSG, winning five league titles and nine domestic cups during his time in the French capital.

Juventus and Barcelona are thought to be battling it out for the winger's signature.

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Comment posted by Not a Shill Plant or Stooge, today at 15:24

    Eriksen has said he wants to stay in London.
    Manchester United, contrary to the belief of some, isn't in London.

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 15:28

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      Yes and mbappe said he wanted to play for real madrid.

  • Comment posted by Dr Truth, today at 15:14

    Pogba needs to go to PSG, his spiritual home.

    Full of has has-been footballers with playboy mentalities and inflatable egos.

    A retirement home for the deluded...

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 16:11

      ajackson replied:
      PSG are the team you've got to love to watch lose - the entitlement, the strops, the salaries!

      Pogba would fit in perfectly, wishing him all the best.

  • Comment posted by FeIchmeister 5000, today at 15:03

    They are free agents because they are mostly all past their best, yet will demand wages 3x as high as younger, equally as talented players

    • Reply posted by dogeared, today at 15:17

      dogeared replied:
      A perfect fit for Man United then

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 15:02

    A high number of ex- Man Utd players on this list.

    Speaks volumes about their awful recruitment in the post Fergie era.

    • Reply posted by Barts10, today at 15:05

      Barts10 replied:
      And paying massive wages no one else is willing to match. Therefore player sits it out and does nothing. The MU way 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 14:59

    There's a very good reason why no clubs want the majority of them! Wouldn't pay some of them in washers.

    • Reply posted by Barts10, today at 15:02

      Barts10 replied:
      Washers are too good for pogba.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 15:15

    Pogba would be a GREAT signing for Man Utd, especially on a free

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 16:12

      ajackson replied:
      Somehow this article missed out Paulo Dybala, poor journalism.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:34

    I would not put it past Man United signing Paul Pogba on free after he left the club for a second time😆

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 16:13

      ajackson replied:
      No he'll have 5 good games somewhere and they'll come in with the traditional £90 million bid and #Pogback video.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:10

    What about Wayne Shaw the pie-eating goalie? He is the greatest free agent of them all!

  • Comment posted by Bojos Hapless Clown Circus, today at 15:10

    Who would want Pogba? Oh Man Utd, twice lol

    • Reply posted by Navers, today at 15:47

      Navers replied:
      The most expensive flop in Premier League history. Not a single penny made TWICE OVER, yet United bent over backwards for him. Absolutely hilarious.

  • Comment posted by campbelljaa, today at 15:07

    Cheeky of you to sneak in Lingard and Pogo like we wouldn't notice...

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 16:13

      ajackson replied:
      Missed out Dybala though, amateurs.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 15:39

    Pogba "undewhelming" LOL thats putting it mildly!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:56

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Big clubs will still want to sign him despite being a failure at Man United

  • Comment posted by See the truth, today at 15:32

    "Europe's biggest names"? You must be having a laugh

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:36

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      So what would you class as big names. Messi, Ronaldo

  • Comment posted by Konstantin, today at 15:24

    Paul Pogba and Gareth Bale have not been playing football for last three years. They are out of the game at the Moment. Why somebody has to be interested in signing them? Why do media so often turn to them? Forget them, there are plenty other players to talk about .

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Dont worry. Big clubs will be after them. You mark my word

  • Comment posted by Budgie, today at 15:46

    You've got all those high calibre names, players that have graced a pitch on a number of occasions.

    And then you you've got Jesse Lingard on that list!!!
    hahahaha

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      It is a bit like last seasons article when they put Troy Deeney amongst the strikers clubs would want to sign😆

  • Comment posted by Stornoway Cove, today at 15:44

    Only one out of that lot that would increase any team is Eriksen - the rest are has beens or will never be's at best - but they still want 300k a week !!!!!

    • Reply posted by hector300, today at 15:56

      hector300 replied:
      Eriksen is class but I am not sure he is the answer to Man Utd’s problems.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 15:32

    Good luck to the manager who takes team wrecker Paul Pogba

    I suspect it will be the gulf or China for him - no one serious in Europe is coming near

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:57

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Allegro wants him at Juventus

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 15:13

    Pogba& Bale, Free. Surely a non sequitur? They will cost you just as much as if they weren't free agents - just the money goes in different bags and into different pockets. These guys run down their contracts just so they don't have to share the money with their previous club.

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 16:15

      ajackson replied:
      Be fair to Gareth Bale, he was offered £600,000 per week and signed it like any normal person would. Likewise, he didn't walk away from that ludicrous contract, like any normal person would.

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 15:02

    Man Utd are greedy club and destroying the players, why they don't let Jesse Lingard join west ham, he could play more and could won the Europa league with them.

    • Reply posted by Barts10, today at 15:03

      Barts10 replied:
      Or he refused to reduce his wages.

  • Comment posted by NomoreRainbows, today at 15:12

    Pogba a big name.? hahaha

    • Reply posted by Heyesey, today at 15:32

      Heyesey replied:
      Hes unbelievably good when he plays at "Not Manchester United." Thats why they paid for him, twice.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 15:57

    Bale is done.

    • Reply posted by ajackson, today at 16:15

      ajackson replied:
      He's still good in the air, is a physical presence and can strike a ball well. I'd love to have him at my club, could be converted to a striker like Cristiano Ronaldo.

